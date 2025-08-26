Netflix House opening in Dallas this winter

article

The Brief A new immersive experience with attractions based on popular Netflix shows will open in December at Galleria Dallas. Netflix House in Dallas will feature "Stranger Things" and "Squid Games" attractions. Tickets go on sale in November.



One of the first Netflix House locations in the country is set to open later this year in Dallas.

What we know:

Netflix announced the Galleria Dallas location will open its doors on Dec. 11.

Fans will be able to explore immersive experiences based on their favorite shows, as well as play games, and try themed food and drinks.

In Dallas, fans of "Stranger Things" will get to explore Hawkins and see what’s lurking inside the town the series is set in. There will also be a "Squid Games" competition.

The retail store will be open to the public, but tickets will be required for the experiences.

Those tickets are set to go on sale in November. Fans can also sign up for a waitlist for early access.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia is also getting the first Netflix House in November, and a third location will open in Las Vegas in 2027.