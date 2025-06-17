Immersive 'Netflix House' coming to Galleria Dallas in 2025
DALLAS - Ready to finally play the main character in your favorite Netflix shows? The streaming service plans to open "Netflix House" immersive entertainment venues, with a Dallas location opening in late 2025, allowing fans to step into their favorite series in real life.
What is Netflix House?
What we know:
Netflix House will offer interactive experiences where visitors can participate in games inspired by Netflix series. The venues will also feature food inspired by popular shows and movies, mini-golf, and a merchandise shop.
"This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession," said Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer. "With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back."
Dallas Netflix House Attractions
Local perspective:
The Dallas Netflix House experience will feature shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game."
The "Stranger Things: Escape the Dark" experience will take visitors on a journey into Hawkins to find three missing people, taking fans through the ruins of the town and its horrors.
The "Squid Game: Survive the Trials" experience will allow guests to compete in the iconic arena, playing games against the Front Man and challenges against friends.
The Netflix RePLAY zone will offer a twist on a classic arcade, featuring physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games.
Netflix House will also include a casual restaurant offering food and cocktails inspired by popular Netflix shows and characters.
Where is Netflix House in Dallas?
Dig deeper:
Netflix House will open at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. The venue will occupy more than 100,000 square feet, taking over space previously used by department stores.
Netflix House is a permanent attraction, offering Dallas residents a year-round immersive experience. Other planned locations include Philadelphia and Las Vegas.
What we don't know:
The opening date has not been announced yet.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Netflix House website and social media posts.