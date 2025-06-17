Immersive 'Netflix House' coming to Galleria Dallas in 2025

article

The Brief Netflix plans to open "Netflix House," an immersive entertainment venue, at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. The permanent attraction will allow fans to step into their favorite shows through interactive experiences, including "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game" themed games. Netflix House will span over 100,000 square feet and feature show-inspired food, mini-golf, and merchandise.



Ready to finally play the main character in your favorite Netflix shows? The streaming service plans to open "Netflix House" immersive entertainment venues, with a Dallas location opening in late 2025, allowing fans to step into their favorite series in real life.

What is Netflix House?

What we know:

Netflix House will offer interactive experiences where visitors can participate in games inspired by Netflix series. The venues will also feature food inspired by popular shows and movies, mini-golf, and a merchandise shop.

"This is fandom coming to life, where you can actually step inside the worlds you've been watching and loving for years — whether going on an epic adventure with the Straw Hats, taking a journey into Hawkins, Indiana, or grabbing a cocktail inspired by your latest obsession," said Marian Lee, Netflix's Chief Marketing Officer. "With fresh experiences dropping regularly, there's always a new reason to come back."

Dallas Netflix House Attractions

Local perspective:

The Dallas Netflix House experience will feature shows such as "Stranger Things" and "Squid Game."

The "Stranger Things: Escape the Dark" experience will take visitors on a journey into Hawkins to find three missing people, taking fans through the ruins of the town and its horrors.

The "Squid Game: Survive the Trials" experience will allow guests to compete in the iconic arena, playing games against the Front Man and challenges against friends.

The Netflix RePLAY zone will offer a twist on a classic arcade, featuring physical challenges, immersive story rooms, and retro-style games.

Netflix House will also include a casual restaurant offering food and cocktails inspired by popular Netflix shows and characters.

Where is Netflix House in Dallas?

Dig deeper:

Netflix House will open at Galleria Dallas in late 2025. The venue will occupy more than 100,000 square feet, taking over space previously used by department stores.

Netflix House is a permanent attraction, offering Dallas residents a year-round immersive experience. Other planned locations include Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

What we don't know:

The opening date has not been announced yet.