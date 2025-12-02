Neal Brown named new head football coach at University of North Texas

article

The Brief Neal Brown has been officially named the new head football coach for the University of North Texas (UNT). Brown brings 23 years of collegiate experience, including a 72-51 career record and three consecutive 10-win seasons at Troy. He recently spent the 2025 season as a special assistant to the head coach at the University of Texas.



Neal Brown has been named the new head football coach for the University of North Texas, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jared Mosley announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

Coach Brown arrives in Denton as one of the nation’s most widely respected offensive coaches, bringing 23 years of collegiate experience and a decade of FBS head-coaching leadership at Troy and West Virginia.

MOBILE, ALABAMA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Neal Brown of the Troy Trojans reacts during the Dollar General Bowl against the Buffalo Bulls on December 22, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

He compiled a 72-51 career record with seven bowl appearances, five bowl wins, three straight 10-win seasons and the 2017 Sun Belt Conference championship.

Brown spent the 2025 season as special assistant to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, and states that several factors led him to choose North Texas, including alignment, resources and community support.

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to welcome Neal Brown as our next head football coach," Mosley said in a statement. "Neal is a proven leader who builds programs with integrity, vision and an unwavering commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field."

"I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to partner with Jared in leading North Texas Football," Brown said. "Football in Texas is special and my family and I can’t wait to pour everything we have into the North Texas campus and Denton."