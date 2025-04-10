Fort Worth to host NCAA women's gymnastics championship at Dickies Arena

The Brief The 2025 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships will be hosted at Dickies Arena on April 17. The lead up has several more stops where fans can take photos with the championship hardware. The trophy has now hit the Fort Worth zoo. The Fort Worth Sports Commission is riding a wave of good fortune by landing major events at Dickies Arena.



This time next week in Fort Worth, another major sporting event is heading to Tarrant County. The 2025 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships will get underway at Dickies Arena on April 17.

Eight college teams will be in Fort Worth next week to begin the quest for the top prize, a national championship.

An honor LSU walked away with in 2024.

The latest stop on the NCAA tour is aimed at getting folks excited and ready to flip for the college women’s gymnastics championship meet returning to Fort Worth.

The lead up has several more stops where fans can take photos with the championship hardware. The trophy has now hit the Fort Worth zoo.

The Fort Worth Sports Commission is riding a wave of good fortune by landing major events. Dickies Arena has been a game-changer, because it can host so many different types of events.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s going to be really fun to see them all compete against each other," said former gymnast Jaida Smith told FOX 4.

Jaida Smith with championship trophy

The Executive Director of the Fort Worth Sports Commission, Jason Sands, is excited to continue the tradition of hosting this national sporting event.

"We’ve hosted this championship for seven straight years. Each year we want to try to introduce new things so its fresh," said Jason Sands. "We deliver. When folks come to Fort Worth, they have a great experience, they feel that authentic Western hospitality we provide and when they leave here, if they’ve never been here before, they leave here a fan and wanting to come back."