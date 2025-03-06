NCA Cheer Championship leaving Dallas in 2026

The Brief The NCA All-Star Championship is moving from Dallas to Houston in 2026 after more than 30 years at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The relocation is due to upcoming renovations at the Dallas convention center and was planned before the incident at the 2025 event. Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center and Toyota Center will host the competition for at least the next 3 years.



After more than 30 years in Dallas, the NCA All-Star National Championship will relocate to Houston beginning in 2026.

What we know:

The National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) All-Star National Championship will move to Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center and Toyota Center for the 2026, 2027, and 2028 competitions.

The move comes as the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas prepares for renovations and expansion later this year.

Organizers confirmed the decision was made before the incident in downtown Dallas on March 1.

What they're saying:

"We are excited about the revitalization project in Dallas and the benefits it will bring to sports like cheer in the Metroplex," said John Newby, Varsity Spirit executive vice president and general manager of camp and event operations. "Varsity Brands and Varsity Spirit are committed to maintaining a strong presence in Dallas, and we’re pleased to keep these impactful events in Texas."

What Happened at the 2025 NCA All-Star National Championship?

The backstory:

A fight between two people during the 2025 competition led to mass panic and the evacuation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on March 1.

Police said the fight knocked over multiple poles, creating loud noises that were initially mistaken for gunshots. The confusion led to a stampede as people rushed to flee the venue.

Ten people were injured during the evacuation, though none of the injuries were life-threatening. The injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

The incident prompted NCA officials to cancel the remainder of Saturday’s competition, but events resumed the following day.

Videos of the chaotic scene quickly spread on social media.