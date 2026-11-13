Nationwide ground stop strands Texas college football teams, their opponents ahead of games

article

The Brief An FAA ground stop on Friday afternoon halted all departing flights, stranding multiple college football teams across the country. While some teams made it out in time or pivoted to buses—like North Texas driving to UTSA—others like Kansas State, Texas, and Tennessee faced severe travel uncertainty. It remains unclear if Saturday's game schedules will be delayed or altered.



A nationwide ground stop stranded multiple college football teams on Friday afternoon as all departing flights came to a halt.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the ground stop just before 3 p.m., with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy citing a communication and technology issue.

The ground stop was officially lifted around 7:15 p.m. on Friday after hours of travel delays.

What we know:

While some Texas teams made it out on time or pivoted to buses, others faced travel uncertainty.

According to On3, North Texas decided to drive to San Antonio for their Saturday game against UTSA.

Bussing was an option for a few other teams, but not everyone.

Related article

Teams scramble to change travel plans

Jamie Plunkett, who covers TCU, reported that Kansas State was set to have a meeting Friday evening after it looked like driving to Fort Worth was not going to happen. The team is expected to try to fly out on Saturday. Their game against TCU is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

There was also uncertainty for the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns were supposed to travel to Louisiana for their game against LSU until flights were grounded.

Meanwhile, the Vols were stuck in Tennessee ahead of their match-up against the Aggies.

Reports indicated that both stranded teams were looking at trying to leave Friday night.

A few teams avoid delays

Dig deeper:

Texas Tech was among the teams that managed to head out Friday morning before all flights came to a stop. The team deplaned in Stillwater ahead of their Saturday game against OSU.

SMU’s opponent, Wake Forest, also successfully landed.

Related article

Travel on game day

What's next:

Many other college teams across the nation faced issues because of the ground stop.

Some Big 12 teams shifted their plans to fly out on Saturday, according to On3.

Effect on game start times

It remains unclear how much of an effect this could have on Saturday’s games.

During a press briefing Friday, Duffy said he would encourage football teams to reach out to the FAA to schedule their flight times so they can make sure games happen on schedule.

Reports indicated that at least some games would be rescheduled, including Baylor's match against BYU, which was pushed from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as we learn more.