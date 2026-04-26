National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Runaway Bay area

The Brief Survey teams verified a tornado with 135 mph winds struck Wise County on Saturday. The storm hit structures approximately 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth during a larger regional system. National Weather Service teams are still assessing additional damage.



National Weather Service survey teams confirmed Sunday that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Wise County during Saturday’s severe storms, packing winds that reached 135 mph.

EF-2 tornado confirmed

The tornado caused significant damage in the Runaway Bay area, located about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Meteorologists reported that the peak wind intensity was measured at two separate structures in the path of the storm.

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The storm was part of a larger system that swept through North Texas, prompting multiple warnings and reports of damage.

National Weather Service officials said two survey teams remain in the field to assess other possible tornado tracks and additional damage locations across the region.

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Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed at least one fatality in Runaway Bay after an apparent tornado hit the town on the banks of Lake Bridgeport. He said at least six other people have been injured, and 20 families have been displaced.

A photo shared by FOX 4 News stormchaser Chad Casey showed what appeared to be a funnel that was backlit by lightning near Runaway Bay.

The backstory:

The storm entered the western portion of the county around 10 p.m., focusing its destruction on the Runaway Bay area. As daylight arrived Sunday, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed that at least 20 families had been displaced and dozens of homes sustained major damage.

What they're saying:

"Our community is feeling the weight of that this morning," Clark said during a Sunday news conference. "We stand together, and we will get through this together."

Texas Task Force 2 was deployed to the region to assist local fire and EMS agencies with organized search and rescue efforts. While responders worked through the night, Clark noted that access to many victims was hampered by blocked roadways and downed utility lines.

The six injured individuals were treated or transported by Wise County EMS for storm-related injuries. Officials have not yet released the identity of the person killed, pending notification of kin.

A reunification center was briefly established to help families reconnect before being decommissioned once those needs were met.

Law enforcement has closed all roads in the affected areas to everyone except authorized personnel. While Clark acknowledged a surge of residents offering to help, he requested that volunteers stay away for now to allow emergency crews to stabilize the scene.

"At this time, volunteer assistance is not needed, and unmet needs are still being assessed," Clark said.

Disaster declaration

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark issued a local disaster declaration Sunday after the news conference and requested state assistance from Gov. Greg Abbott following the deadly severe storm event.

In a formal letter to the governor, Clark noted that the magnitude of the incident has exhausted local resources. The local declaration, ordered April 26, activates the county’s emergency management plan and is a necessary step to provide residents access to state recovery programs.

What they're saying:

"I am asking Governor Abbott to issue a Disaster Declaration for our county, as well," Clark said in a statement. "This is so our impacted residents will have access to recovery resources triggered by a disaster declaration."

Clark said the governor reached out personally Sunday to offer support and resources. The judge characterized the response from state and regional partners so far as "phenomenal."

The request for state aid seeks the activation of resources for life safety operations, debris management, and disaster relief funding.

Officials warned that further storms could impact the county within the next 24 hours, potentially straining recovery efforts.

If you have damage

Residents with damage to their homes or businesses are asked to complete the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). These self‑reported surveys help local and state officials understand the extent of damage and connect impacted Texans with available recovery resources.

iSTAT surveys are available in English and Spanish at damage.tdem.texas.gov

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