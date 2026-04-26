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National Weather Service confirms EF-2 tornado in Runaway Bay area

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Published  April 26, 2026 12:16pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX Local
At least 1 dead, 6 injured in Wise Co. storms

At least 1 dead, 6 injured in Wise Co. storms

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark gives an update on the damage caused by overnight storms. At least 1 person was killed and 6 others were injured.

The Brief

    • Survey teams verified a tornado with 135 mph winds struck Wise County on Saturday.
    • The storm hit structures approximately 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth during a larger regional system.
    • National Weather Service teams are still assessing additional damage.

WISE COUNTY, Texas - National Weather Service survey teams confirmed Sunday that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Wise County during Saturday’s severe storms, packing winds that reached 135 mph.

EF-2 tornado confirmed

The tornado caused significant damage in the Runaway Bay area, located about 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Meteorologists reported that the peak wind intensity was measured at two separate structures in the path of the storm.

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The storm was part of a larger system that swept through North Texas, prompting multiple warnings and reports of damage.

National Weather Service officials said two survey teams remain in the field to assess other possible tornado tracks and additional damage locations across the region. 

Related

1 killed in Runaway Bay after severe storms tear across North Texas
article

1 killed in Runaway Bay after severe storms tear across North Texas

At least one person was killed and at least six others have been injured after a powerful storm that produced at least one apparent tornado ripped across North Texas on Saturday night.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed at least one fatality in Runaway Bay after an apparent tornado hit the town on the banks of Lake Bridgeport. He said at least six other people have been injured, and 20 families have been displaced.

Damage seen in Runaway Bay after tornadic storm

Damage seen in Runaway Bay after tornadic storm

Officials in Runaway Bay, Texas, are reporting damage in the area after a powerful thunderstorm with an apparent tornado ripped through the area Saturday night.

A photo shared by FOX 4 News stormchaser Chad Casey showed what appeared to be a funnel that was backlit by lightning near Runaway Bay.

The backstory:

The storm entered the western portion of the county around 10 p.m., focusing its destruction on the Runaway Bay area. As daylight arrived Sunday, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed that at least 20 families had been displaced and dozens of homes sustained major damage.

What they're saying:

"Our community is feeling the weight of that this morning," Clark said during a Sunday news conference. "We stand together, and we will get through this together."

Texas Task Force 2 was deployed to the region to assist local fire and EMS agencies with organized search and rescue efforts. While responders worked through the night, Clark noted that access to many victims was hampered by blocked roadways and downed utility lines.

The six injured individuals were treated or transported by Wise County EMS for storm-related injuries. Officials have not yet released the identity of the person killed, pending notification of kin.

A reunification center was briefly established to help families reconnect before being decommissioned once those needs were met.

Law enforcement has closed all roads in the affected areas to everyone except authorized personnel. While Clark acknowledged a surge of residents offering to help, he requested that volunteers stay away for now to allow emergency crews to stabilize the scene.

"At this time, volunteer assistance is not needed, and unmet needs are still being assessed," Clark said.

Disaster declaration

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark issued a local disaster declaration Sunday after the news conference and requested state assistance from Gov. Greg Abbott following the deadly severe storm event.

In a formal letter to the governor, Clark noted that the magnitude of the incident has exhausted local resources. The local declaration, ordered April 26, activates the county’s emergency management plan and is a necessary step to provide residents access to state recovery programs.

What they're saying:

"I am asking Governor Abbott to issue a Disaster Declaration for our county, as well," Clark said in a statement. "This is so our impacted residents will have access to recovery resources triggered by a disaster declaration."

Clark said the governor reached out personally Sunday to offer support and resources. The judge characterized the response from state and regional partners so far as "phenomenal."

The request for state aid seeks the activation of resources for life safety operations, debris management, and disaster relief funding. 

Officials warned that further storms could impact the county within the next 24 hours, potentially straining recovery efforts.

If you have damage

Residents with damage to their homes or businesses are asked to complete the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). These self‑reported surveys help local and state officials understand the extent of damage and connect impacted Texans with available recovery resources.
iSTAT surveys are available in English and Spanish at damage.tdem.texas.gov

Sunday weather forecast

Dallas weather: April 26 morning forecast

Dallas weather: April 26 morning forecast

FOX 4 meteorologist Berkeley Taylor takes a look back at the storms that moved through North Texas overnight and a look ahead at the rest of the week.

Live Radar

The Source: Information in this article is from the National Weather Service, Wise County Judge JD Clark and previous FOX 4 News reporting.

Severe WeatherWise County