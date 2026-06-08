Texas DPS ending NTTA toll road patrols, reassigning troopers

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The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety will end its contract to patrol North Texas toll roads on Aug. 31, 2026, to reassign troopers statewide. DPS will continue traffic enforcement and crash investigations at no cost until the North Texas Tollway Authority secures new police contracts. The NTTA must now find and transition to local law enforcement agencies to take over patrolling the busy tollway corridors.



The Texas Department of Public Safety will end its long-standing contract to provide law enforcement services on North Texas toll roads.

Texas DPS tells FOX 4 that the agreement no longer aligns with the agency’s statewide operational needs.

Why Texas DPS is ending the NTTA Toll Road contract

What we know:

Texas DPS has notified the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) that it will not renew the Interlocal Cooperation Contract when it expires on Aug. 31, 2026. In accordance to statements from both agencies and a June 1 letter from Texas DPS Director Col. Freeman Martin.

In his letter, Martin said DPS will continue to provide law enforcement support to NTTA facilities and operations during the transition period and expressed appreciation for the agencies’ long-standing partnership.

He added that the decision is final and not part of a negotiation over contract terms.

"DPS must maintain full flexibility to deploy personnel and resources in response to an ever-changing threat environment and to meet our duty to serve and protect all Texans," Martin wrote.

How tollway patrolling and traffic enforcement will change

What they're saying:

A DPS spokesperson said agency leadership is working with local law enforcement agencies that patrol jurisdictions along the tollway corridor to assume responsibility for coverage after the contract expires. Troopers will continue providing traffic enforcement and crash investigation services on NTTA roads at no cost until the tollway authority secures agreements with other law enforcement agencies, ensuring there are no gaps in service for motorists.

The NTTA said DPS informed the agency that it would not renew the agreement because the service-for-fees model is no longer compatible with the department’s statewide mission.

"NTTA will work to ensure a smooth transition in the interim," the authority said in a statement.

Texas DPS said it is reassigning troopers currently dedicated to tollway patrols to other duty stations across the state.

Next Steps for North Texas toll road drivers and local police

What's next:

The contract’s expiration will mark a significant change in how law enforcement services are provided on some of North Texas’ busiest toll roads, which carry thousands of drivers each day.