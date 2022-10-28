National Vote Early Day events answer questions about voting process

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is now underway across the state of Texas.

National Vote Early Day is Friday, a day to encourage people to get to the polls and participate in the electoral process.

READ MORE: When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote, what is on the ballot

The Dallas County Elections Department held a special event to show voters equipment, provide sample ballots and show people how to use its Early Voting Location Finder.

"The reason why we are doing this today is to, of course, celebrate National Vote Early Day and to show people how easy it is to vote in Dallas County," said Esmeralda Garcia from the department.

Some voters who showed up were surprised by the process.

"It was definitely quick. They were very thorough once you get your ID out," said Camesia Mokoko-Reed.

This year the ballots are printed in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

"The process of selecting the people that you're voting for, it is very clear, you know. It doesn't take, maybe five minutes at the most," said Garcia.

An interactive map can show you the nearest vote centers and wait times at each before you leave your location.

Voters will be asked to verify their selections before officially submitting their ballot.

"This page will give you a brief review of everything you just voted on, so just make sure this is everything that you want to vote on, and you have the option to change it if you like," said Garcia.

READ MORE: First day of early voting numbers in North Texas down more than 35% from 2018

Dallas County says even once your ballot is printed you can change your mind.

"Bring it to the judge's attention, they will cancel the ballot and issue you a new one." said Garcia.

Early voting ends on Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 8.