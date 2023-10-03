National Night Out events look to bond law enforcement and community

Cities and neighborhoods across the country are celebrating an annual tradition, started to connect law enforcement with their communities known as National Night Out.

The event aims to form tighter bonds between kids and the White Settlement Police Department.

"It is very tight-knit in regards to the police, the fire department, they’re always doing outreach always trying to go out in the community to meet the citizens," said Kristin Parker.

The long-standing campaign aims to bring people and first-responders together in their communities.

"We just like coming out to an event like this. It’s family-friendly. My girls enjoy coming out and having fun," said Crystal Loser.

White Settlement's event also included the FBI, DEA, Lockheed Martin's security force and a Tarrant County constable.

"Neighbors get to come out meet their other neighbors but most importantly they get to meet their police officers, their firefighters, other city officials," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook.

Cook says it is an opportunity to learn how to keep the community safe.

"It’s really just a way to connect and get to know everybody, where neighbors say we’re standing in solidarity, and we’re taking a stand against crime together," he said.

It is the 40th anniversary of National Night Out, which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch.

White Settlement residents had the opportunity to meet with local public safety teams.

There was also complimentary food and activities for children.

"We live in a very predominantly military community and so right now in our town, we have a huge back the blue following," Cook said.

The focus is also on the police department growing a strong rapport with young kids.

"They see police officers in a different light, and they can form that bond if you will. That relationship so that will elevate community trust," said Chief Cook.

Families shared why they came out.

"To have fun with the community and to learn more about the police officers," said Judith Mattias.

White Settlement's National Night Out is always the first week in October.

Last year, White Settlement got an award for National Night Out.