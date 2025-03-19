National Medal of Honor Museum prepares to open in Arlington

The Brief The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington will open to the public on Tuesday. The museum is filled with thousands of artifacts, including some actual medals, a Huey helicopter, and special momentos. On Saturday, an opening celebration will be held for distinguished guests and Medal of Honor recipients.



More than 40 million Americans have served in the armed forces since the Civil War. But fewer than 4,000 of them have received a Medal of Honor.

A new museum in Arlington is dedicated to honoring their stories and sacrifices.

National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington

What's new:

Just a stone’s throw away from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, workers are putting the finishing touches on the new National Medal of Honor Museum.

"Twenty cities bid. The final two were Denver and Arlington, Texas. Arlington was selected because, at the time, it became evident it’s the middle of the country and accessible for all citizens," said Chris Cassidy, the museum’s president and CEO.

The museum is expected to draw millions of visitors each year, honoring ordinary Americans for their extraordinary valor that earned them the highest military decoration.

The project has been in the works for the past three years.

On Saturday, special guests and a few of the recipients themselves will celebrate the museum’s opening with a military band, fireworks, and a drone show.

The doors officially open to the public on Tuesday.

National Medal of Honor Museum Sneak Peek

On Wednesday, the media got to preview the 100,000-square-foot facility, which features five different interactive exhibits.

FOX 4 isn’t allowed to share videos from inside the exhibits until the weekend. However, there’s a powerful piece just inside the museum that’s equally impressive.

The Ring of Valor encircles visitors as they walk through the front door.

"We’re here to tell the stories of the 3,528 Medal of Honor recipients that are represented in this Ring of Valor as we call it. The names of all the honorees are etched in there," Cassidy said.

Five exterior pillars represent each branch of the armed forces.

At night, a light will shine from the center of the complex, representing the U.S. Space Force.

The exhibits are also filled with thousands of artifacts, from a Huey helicopter to special momentos.

"The Medals of Honor themselves are the crown jewels of our collection. To be able to have recipients trust us with their actual medals is incredible. So, you’ll see several different versions of those as the design has changed over the years," said Greg Waters, the director of Curatorial Affairs.