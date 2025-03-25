Expand / Collapse search

National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington opens to the public

March 25, 2025
Arlington
    • The National Medal of Honor Museum opened its doors to the public for tours on Tuesday, which is also Medal of Honor Day.
    • The museum is filled with exhibits that pay tribute to those who have received the nation's highest award for valor in combat.
    • Tickets are available to purchase online.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington is now open, paying tribute to the recipients of the nation’s highest military honor.  

Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington

What's new:

The new museum in Arlington opened its doors to the public on Tuesday.

"We’re so proud to deliver this, not only to the Dallas-Fort Worth area but to the United States of America. So, we’ve been under construction for three years. March 25 every year is Medal of Honor Day, and we broke ground three years ago on March 25. And we’re proud to open it," said Chris Cassidy, the museum’s CEO.

Cassidy said the goal now is to inspire service in some form or fashion to all those who come in by using the stories of sacrifice and courage from recipients.

What's inside:

The beautiful structure and grounds have been three years in the making, with symbolism at nearly every turn.

The building itself is surrounded by five pillars, representing each branch of the armed forces. At night, a light shines from the center to represent the U.S. Space Force.

When people enter the museum, they see the Ring of Valor etched with the names of all 3,528 Medal of Honor recipients.

The 100,000-square-foot museum is also filled with thousands of artifacts, a Huey helicopter, and exhibits dedicated to those who have received the nation’s highest award for valor in combat.

