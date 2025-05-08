Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with murder after missing 17-year-old found dead in car

Published  May 8, 2025 3:46pm CDT
Dallas
Nathaniel Vazquez

    • A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 17-year-old Nathaniel Vasquez.
    • Dallas Police say they have arrested 17-year-old Robert Whitney for the murder.
    • Vasquez was reported missing on Feb. 9 and his body was found on Feb. 10.

DALLAS - Dallas Police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Nathaniel Vazquez. Vazquez was reported missing on Feb. 9, 2025, and his body was found shot inside a vehicle on Feb. 10.

Police say they arrested 17-year-old Robert Whitney on May 8. He ws booked into the Dallas County Jail around noon. He faces a charge of murder. His bond has not yet been set.

The backstory:

Dallas Police were called to the 4600 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street just before 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Vazquez shot inside the vehicle.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and police say the victim died at the scene.

Roadside memorial for Nathaniel Vazquez

Vasquez's family says he was set to graduate from the Texas Can Academy-Dallas this spring. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any other information related to the shooting or if Vazquez and Whitney knew each other.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and previous FOX 4 coverage.

