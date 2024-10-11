Fort Worth man accused of nearly decapitating wife found dead while awaiting trial

The Brief Fort Worth police say Nathaniel Rowland, 40, fatally stabbed his wife, Elizabeth Rowland, last February, nearly decapitating her. Nathaniel was charged with murder. He was set to face a judge Friday for a hearing before his murder trial began. Earlier this week, Nathanial was found dead in his home.



There will be no justice for the family of a Fort Worth woman who police say was brutally murdered by her husband earlier this year.

A trial for the suspect was set to start next week. Instead, he was found dead in his home.

40-year-old Nathaniel Rowland was set to face a judge in a hearing Friday before his murder trial for the death of his wife, 38-year-old Elizabeth Rowland. Instead, he was found dead inside his home earlier this week.

Cat Rivas was supposed to be traveling from Houston to Fort Worth to face her sister’s alleged killer.

"It was just his character," Rivas said. "He’s a coward, so it’s not surprising."

Late February, Nathaniel called 911 and reported his wife had cut herself in the throat. Investigators arrived to a gruesome scene. Elizabeth was nearly decapitated.

While being questioned by police, Nathaniel claimed he saw his wife cut her neck. However, forensic investigators say his wife’s wounds were not self-inflicted and ruled her death as a homicide.

The medical examiner also noted Elizabeth had "defensive wounds."

Nathaniel was arrested for murder and later released on bond.

Monday morning, the 40-year-old was found dead. His cause of death is pending, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

"I think since I’ve been able to move on from being mad that he did that, and we won’t see justice here on Earth, I do believe that he will get justice that is due," Rivas said.

Rivas says now her sister’s light is missed every day. Elizabeth leaves behind two children, ages 16 and 10.

"We want her remembered as the wonderful mother that she was. The great daughter she was and an irreplaceable sister," she said. "She loved each one of us so much."

