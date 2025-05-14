Man sentenced for 2018 murder of Anger Room creator

article

The Brief A man convicted of murdering the creator of The Anger Room in Deep Ellum has been sentenced. Donna Alexander died after being physically assaulted in her home in 2018. Nathaniel Mitchell has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.



A man who was convicted of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and murdering her while her two children were at home in 2018 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The trial for 41-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell started on May 6, more than six and a half years after the murder. He was sentenced on Monday and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

(Source: Tarrant County Jail)

The backstory:

The District Attorney's Office says on September 21, 2018, Mitchell broke into Donna Alexander's Grand Prairie home and physically assaulted her in the bathroom. She suffered brain hemorrhaging, hematomas and a cranial fracture. Officials say her two children were inside the home at the time.

Grand Prairie Police were called to Baylor University Medical Center that night to investigate.

Donna Alexander, domestic violence advocate and founder of The Anger Room

Detectives say Nathaniel Mitchell, who was at the hospital with her, gave inconsistent statements. Police arrested him on the spot for outstanding warrants. And within a few hours, they charged him with aggravated assault. When she died three days later, he was charged with murder.

Alexander was a well-known entrepreneur. She gained national attention because of her unique business concept – The Anger Room. It was a place in Deep Ellum where people could go to relieve stress without hurting others. She advocated against domestic violence.

The Anger Room closed after her death, but her business idea spread and others across the country started opening similar businesses.

What they're saying:

"He has never been sorry about this," ADA Sarah Sherman said. "He's continued to live his life while Donna's children spent another Mother's Day without mom."