1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Long Island Stop & Shop

A gunman shot three workers at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, Long Island, on Tuesday, killing one of them.

Authorities say the suspect, Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, 31, who is believed to have worked at the store, was arrested after a manhunt.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says the shooting happened inside a manager's office at about 11 a.m. upstairs from the shopping floor.

Nassau County Police say more than 150 police officers descended on the area and were searching for the shooter. Several hours after the shooting, police converged on a neighborhood in nearby Hempstead.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the shooting, Ryder said, and the other victims were conscious and alert at a hospital.

Advertisement

SkyFox was over the area where several ambulances appeared to be on standby and nearby parking lots appeared to be blocked off.

"There has been an active shooter incident at a West Hempstead Stop & Shop. Police are canvassing the area and schools nearby have been notified to lock down and secure their buildings," county spokesperson Christine Geed said in a statement.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement saying the New York State Police are assisting local authorities.

"I'm praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones," Cuomo said.

Nassau County Police released a photo of Gabriel Dewitt Wilson. He was wanted for a triple shooting at a Stop and Shop grocery store.

Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid issued a statement in which he said the company was "shocked and heartbroken."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," Reid said, adding that the store would be closed until further notice.

West Hempstead is a hamlet within the Town of Hempstead near the border between Nassau County and Queens.

Information on charges and a lawyer who could speak on Wilson's behalf wasn't immediately available

With the Associated Press