Nasher Sculpture Center reopens in Dallas

The Nasher Sculpture Center reopens Thursday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. There are, of course, some changes.

Masks are required and guests are urged to order tickets in advance for contactless tickets.

Only 40 people will be allowed inside the galleries at one time but more will be allowed in the garden.

“We’re doing everything we can to protect the safety of those who come and visit and want to experience this gorgeous place,” said Jeremy Strick, the director of the Nasher Sculpture Center.

Doors open Thursday at 11 a.m.

The museum remains closed Monday through Wednesday. It’s open Thursday and Friday nights until 8 p.m.

