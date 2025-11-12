Nasdaq to launch new Texas dual listing venue in 2026

article

The Brief Nasdaq announced plans to launch Nasdaq Texas, a new dual-listing financial exchange based in the Permian Basin, set to open in 2026 pending regulatory approval. The move strengthens Texas’ growing reputation as a financial hub, alongside the upcoming Texas Stock Exchange and NYSE Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott praised the decision, saying Nasdaq Texas will cement the state’s position as "the financial services capital of America."



Nasdaq is set to launch its own Texas financial exchange as the Lone Star state continues to grow as a national platform for stock trading.

The news comes as the latest addition to the developing Texas Stock Exchange.

Nasdaq Texas to launch in 2026

What's new:

Nasdaq announced the launch Tuesday morning from the Permian Basin.

They said in their announcement the new dual listing venue is designed to expand Nasdaq’s services for companies across the state while bringing new growth and investment opportunities to U.S. investors.

Nasdaq Texas is expected to become operational in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

‘Natural next phase’

What they're saying:

Rachel Racz, the leader of Nasdaq's Southeast region, answered questions about the plans following the announcement.

"We view it as the natural next phase of our growth," Racz said. "Nasdaq has a long history in Texas; we've been engaged in the state for the last two decades and work with over 2,000 clients in the Southeast region, including 800 clients in Texas. And we have over 200 listed companies that call Texas home, representing almost $2 trillion in market capitalization."

Featured article

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott applauded the decision in a Tuesday release.

"Texas is the financial services capital of America," said Abbott. "With another financial exchange coming to Texas, Nasdaq Texas cements our state as a global economic leader and will help further grow our leading financial industry. I thank Nasdaq for choosing Texas for their expansion and look forward to working together to keep Texas the financial hub of the nation."

Texas expands ‘Y’all Street'

Texas has been developing the soon-to-launch Texas Stock Exchange for some time, welcoming expansions of established venues and passing legislation to appeal to traders.

Timeline:

At the beginning of the year, the TXSE Group announced that it filed to register the Texas Stock Exchange with the Securities and Exchange Commission. TXSE intends to launch trading in early 2026.

In February, it was announced that Dallas will host the New York Stock Exchange’s "fully electronic equities exchange," NYSE Texas, after the NYSE reincorporates its NYSE Chicago.

Related article

In March, Nasdaq announced their plans to open a regional headquarters in Dallas, as a "hub for Nasdaq clients and the wider community."

In May, Abbott signed Senate Bill 29, which codifies the Business Judgment Rule and promotes predictability in corporate governance litigation. Nasdaq applauded the law when it was signed, saying it "enhances Texas’ competitiveness as a jurisdiction for incorporation and business growth."

Texas Constitution amended for stock trading

Dig deeper:

On Nov. 4, Texans passed all 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot. One of these, Proposition 6, blocks new taxes on stock trading and taxing those operating or working in the securities market.

The resolution came in response to other states suggesting similar taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the bill's analysis. Those measures eventually failed.