Texas voters pass measure to block new taxes on securities transactions

Texas voters passed a constitutional amendment to block new taxes on stock trading. The vote comes as Texas gets set to open the Texas Stock Exchange.



Texas voters passed Proposition 6 on Tuesday that blocks new taxes on stock trading and taxing those operating or working in the securities market.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide on 17 constitutional amendments, or statewide propositions.

House Joint Resolution 4 prevents the state from creating new taxes on securities transactions, such as stock trading. The amendment also prevents new taxes on those working in or operating securities markets.

The resolution came in response to other states suggesting similar taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the bill's analysis. Those measures eventually failed.

The bill also comes as Texas gets ready to open the Texas Stock Exchange.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions."