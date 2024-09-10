Mexican national wanted for Mesquite woman’s murder

The Brief Samuel Tovar is accused of murdering Nancy Ayala, his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child. The shooting happened last week in Mesquite while some of her kids were inside their home. Law enforcement sources believe Tovar, who is a Mexican national, may have fled to Mexico.



Authorities are searching for a fugitive wanted for murdering a mother of four.

Authorities believe the suspect, who is a Mexican national, may be hiding out in Mexico.

Nancy Ayala, a mother of four, was shot while some of her children were home with her inside her apartment in Mesquite last week.

Police identified her long-term boyfriend, Samuel Tovar as the suspect. He’s the father of one of her kids. Tovar is on the run.

Ayala’s cousin, who asked FOX4 not to show her face or use her name, has the surveillance video from Ayala’s apartment. It’s too graphic to broadcast but it did show the apparent suspect holding a gun.

"They had arguments, but it was just like any other couple that has disagreements," she said. "It got to the point where he was beating on her, pointing his gun at her, dragging her."

Ayala was shot outside the door entrance. Video from another apartment shows police on scene.

Ayala fought for her life for nearly a week. However, she died in the hospital last Saturday.

"We still had faith that she was gonna pull through just because of how long she was fighting," Ayala’s cousin said.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 4 that Tovar is a Mexican national. Ayala’s family says he’s originally from a Mexican village called Bocas near San Luis Potosi about 900 miles away from North Texas.

"We believe he has connections, and he has friends and family that will probably, more than likely, help him get to the border and to his hometown," Ayala’s cousin said.

So while Ayala’s family hopes to heal, that cannot begin until her alleged killer is caught.

"Because he needs to pay for what he did," said Ayala’s cousin.

Anyone with information on the case or Tovar’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Mesquite Police Department.