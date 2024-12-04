Names for the 12 new Fort Worth street sweepers announced

article

The 12 new Fort Worth street sweepers now have names.

There were more than 1,300 submissions and the final 12 were selected.

The street sweepers were ordered last Spring to meet the demands of the growing city. In September, the sweepers were put into service and are expected to cover about 4,800 miles per month to enhance the city's ability to maintain cleanliness.

The names

Sweep in the Heart of Texas

Lightning McClean

Obi Wan Cleanobi

Sir Sweeps-A-Lot

Cowtown Clean Machine

Lone Star Sweeper

Sweepasaurus Rex

Baby Got Vac

Funkytown Fresh

Big Molly

Sweep Caroline

Bob

The names will be displayed on the sweepers, so keep an eye out for those around Fort Worth.

The names were announced during the Dec. 3 Fort Worth City Council work session.

The people who submitted the winning names will receive a prize pack from the city.