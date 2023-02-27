Mystery gunfire hits Fort Worth teen in the leg

Fort Worth police are asking for help finding the person who shot a teenager over the weekend.

Police said it happened Sunday at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and West Loop 820.

The victim was reportedly playing outside when he heard gunfire. He then realized he’d been hit in the leg.

He did not see the shooter and wasn’t exactly sure where the shot came from, police said.

The teen is expected to recover.