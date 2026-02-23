Plano missing mother, 2 young daughters found safe

article

The Brief 30-year-old Alexcia Pruitt and her two young children were found safe in Dallas on Monday morning after disappearing Sunday night. The family was the subject of an endangered missing person search because Pruitt requires medication for schizophrenia and was without her cellphone. Police have not released any details regarding their whereabouts during the time they were missing.



Plano police have safely located a 30-year-old woman and her two young daughters who had been missing since leaving a movie theater on Sunday night.

Endangered Missing Person

What's new:

Police said Alexcia Pruitt and her two children were found safe in Dallas on Monday morning.

The department thanked the public for helping to locate them.

The backstory:

Pruitt, a Dallas resident, disappeared after leaving a Cinemark theater on Dallas Parkway around 8 p.m. Sunday. She was accompanied by her 5-year-old daughter and 3-month-old infant.

The three were possibly seen walking near a Jack in the Box on Windhaven Parkway before heading north on the service road. Police noted that Pruitt did not have her cellphone.

Her family was concerned about her welfare, as she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and requires medication.

What we don't know:

Police did not share any details about what happened to the trio after they left the movie theater, only saying they are now safe.