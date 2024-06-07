Who's this mysterious dancing Taylor Swift fan? The internet has theories

The mysterious silhouette of a dancer at Taylor Swift’s Madrid concert has the internet going wild with theories on who it could be.

Itziar Rubio Astorga recorded video from the show at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 30. It has since gone viral on all corners of the web.

The video shows the mystery silhouette swaying along to Swift’s "Delicate." The dancer appears to be near the stadium’s roof, leading many to believe it was someone who had access to restricted areas.

Rubio Astorga speculated on TikTok that the dancer must have used a VIP entrance. She told Storyful she recorded the silhouette because it looked "mysterious and funny."

Other fans had much wilder theories.

"Joe Alwyn hiding in the rafters," one X user postulated.

Someone else joked that it had to be Matty Healy, the lead singer of 1975 and another one of Swift’s exes.

More logically, other fans guessed it may have been a security guard or one of the stage crew members sneaking a dance in before getting back to work.

The international leg of Swift’s "Eras" tour is in full swing, with two shows this weekend in Edinburgh, Scotland, followed by stops in England (Liverpool, Cardiff, London) and Dublin, Ireland.

According to United Airlines, demand for travel to Lisbon, Portugal and Madrid, Spain, where Swift is performing, is up about 25% in comparison to last year.

American Airlines also said it has noticed the increased demand.

Thousands of Swift fans or "Swifties" who missed out on her U.S. concert tour or didn’t want to purchase exorbitantly priced tickets to see her again found that flying to Europe was an out-of-the-way solution.

