Muslim leaders call on Abbott to retract 'defamatory' and 'dangerous' proclamation

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist organization, subjecting it to heightened penalties and a ban on land acquisition. CAIR and its affiliates have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Abbott and the Attorney General, calling the proclamation unconstitutional, defamatory, and dangerous. A coalition of Muslim and interfaith leaders held a press conference to denounce the designation and publicly support CAIR's legal action.



A coalition of Muslim groups and interfaith leaders is speaking out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has labeled the Council on American-Islamic Relations a terrorist organization.

CAIR also filed a lawsuit against the governor and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the designation.

Defamatory, Destructive, and Dangerous

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the leaders of several Muslim groups in North Texas held a news conference to denounce the governor’s proclamation declaring CAIR a terrorist and transnational crime organization.

They highlighted CAIR’s lawsuit and called on the governor to retract his proclamation, calling it defamatory, destructive, and dangerous.

"The governor is attempting to punish the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization simply because he disagrees with its protected First Amendment rights to criticize a foreign state that is conducting genocide. This is not only contrary to the United States Constitution, but finds no support in any Texas law," said Mustaffa Carroll, the executive director for CAIR DFW.

"You know that CAIR has condemned Hamas attacks. You know that CAIR has spent 31 years fighting terrorism and bigotry. You know that the terrorism boogeyman you invoke is nothing more than a tired, formulated playbook to stoke fear of Muslims," said Marium Uddin with the Muslim Legal Defense Fund.

Some interfaith leaders are also speaking out in support of CAIR.

"We stand steadfast in solidarity with our comrades in CAIR and in unwavering support in their lawsuit against Abbott’s false and unconstitutional proclamation," said Deborah Armintor with Jewish Voice for Peace.

State Rep. Terry Meza has also joined the group in asking the governor for a retraction.

"Your words are not just wrong, they’re dangerous. Making comments like this are dangerous to our Muslim community," Meza said.

Terrorist Organization

The other side:

Last week, Abbott called CAIR’s lawsuit lame.

"What they need to recognize is that we know CAIR has a long history of ties and connections to terrorism and to Hamas," he said.

Dig deeper:

Under a new Texas law, Abbott’s designation bans property acquisitions for groups designated as transnational criminal organizations, as well as the people associated with those organizations.

The governor has also directed the Department of Public Safety to start criminal investigations into CAIR, though his directive does not identify specific evidence that CAIR is involved in any Texas criminal activity.

Abbott said the investigation will target people or groups who unlawfully impose Sharia Law, which he alleges was the plan for the Muslim development planned for Collin County called Epic City. The developers denied those allegations.