Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Murphy

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for portions of Murphy because of a drop in pressure in the water distribution system.

This has led to customers being asked to boil their water before drinking and other uses.

The order was issued for those living in the following neighborhoods: Rolling Ridge, The Ranch, The Gables, Maxwell Creek North, Stratford Crossing, The Aviary, Hunters Landing, Eagle Glen, Daniel Crossing, Murphy Meadows, and Eagles Landing.

Anyone with questions can contact Timothy L. Rogers, Public Services Director (972-468-4353), Wade Williams, Public Works Superintendent (972-468- 4376), or Mike Foster, Water Quality Technician (972-468-4355).