Police investigating murder at Dallas home

Police are investigating the murder of a man at a home in far southeast Dallas late Friday night.

The fatal shooting happened just after 11 p.m., when police were called out to the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court.

Responding officers, firefighters and paramedics found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.