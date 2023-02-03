23 North Texans accused of money laundering arrested

article

There were 23 North Texans arrested on charges of fraud that is reported to be more than $3.5 million in total.

A federal grand jury returned the indictment last month, and the nearly two dozen suspects were charged with a money laundering conspiracy.

Few details were released about what led to the arrests, but U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said the indictments alleges the fraud to be from business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud.

READ MORE: Fort Worth PD officer arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge

They are accused of stealing more than $3.5 million.

If convicted, they each face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Here is a full list of those arrested: