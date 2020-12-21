Two people killed after small plane crashes in Grand Prairie

article

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Monday afternoon in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near Highway 360 and Mayfield Road right in front of a Sonic restaurant.

The FAA says the plane crashed with two people on board after departing about a mile west of the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport. The plane caught fire.

Witnesses say it was flying low and appeared to be in distress moments before crashing.

The Grand Prairie fire chief says the two people on board were killed.

A pickup truck nearby was also hit. The fire chief said that driver did not have any serious injuries.

The plane was reportedly traveling from Denton and made a stop in Grand Prairie.

There is now an investigation into what caused the plane to crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

No other injuries were reported.