Dallas County inmates hurt in jail van crash in Arlington

Several Dallas County jail inmates were hurt when their jail transport van crashed on Interstate 30 in Arlington on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on eastbound I-30 near Highway 360.

Investigators believe a pickup truck switched lanes in front of the van and then had to abruptly stop. The van's driver tried to brake, but ultimately rear-ended the truck.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the van was one of its jail transport vans.

All 11 inmates on board were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Arlington police officers and Tarrant County sheriff's deputies accompanied each of them until Dallas County deputies arrived.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to the hospital.

The van's driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The accident caused significant traffic delays in the area during the morning rush hour.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the jail transport van was headed.