Multiple NFL league, team social media accounts hacked

Multiple official social media accounts belonging to the NFL and its teams were hacked on Monday.



Twitter user Fabio Blanes posted a screengrab of a now-deleted post from the NFL's official Facebook account. The Facebook post suggested that the NFL's account had become compromised.

Social accounts for different teams were compromised as well, including the Buffalo Bills' Facebook account and the official Twitter pages for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers. A Twitter representative stated that the accounts were locked and that the social media platform is currently investigating the issue.

OurMine, the group claiming responsibility for the hacks, was behind cyber attacks on organizations such as Vevo and Wikileaks, as well as notable tech figures like Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company.



"We are not blackhat hackers, we are just a security group...we are just trying to tell people that nobody is safe," an anonymous individual claiming to be a member of OurMine said in a 2016 interview with WIRED.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.