Multiple injuries reported after boat explosion on Lake Weatherford

Several people were injured after a boat explosion on Lake Weatherford Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 3:15 p.m., and a Texas game warden said at least four people were on board at the time of the explosion.

The total number of people injured is not yet known, but authorities said at least three people were flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, and one of those victims is said to be a 2-year-old.

The conditions of those transported is not known at this time.

The boat sank following the explosion.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the explosion.