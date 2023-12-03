Expand / Collapse search

Wife of Fort Worth CEO, who survived fatal crash, returns home

Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth woman who survived a crash that took the lives of her husband and two children has been released from the hospital and is back home.

According to an update from family, Lauren Muckleroy left the hospital in Austin and returned home to North Texas.

She and her family were driving to visit family in Central Texas the day before Thanksgiving, when they were involved in a three-car crash in Blanco County, near Johnson City, off Highway 281.

Her husband, construction CEO and TCU alum Zach Muckleroy, and their children – 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsey – died in the crash.

Lauren was flown to an Austin hospital in critical condition.

She is continuing her recovery after multiple surgeries, and will take part in physical therapy.