Fort Worth CEO and his 2 children killed while traveling for Thanksgiving

The Fort Worth community is mourning the loss of a North Texas CEO and his two children who were killed in a car crash.

Construction CEO and TCU alum Zach Muckleroy and his children – 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsey – died Wednesday while on their way to visit family in Central Texas.

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, was the only survivor. She was flown to an Austin hospital in critical condition.

Hearts were heavy and broken at the University Christian Church in Fort Worth. A vigil was held there Friday to give friends a way to grieve for the unspeakable loss.

Senior minister Russ Peterman said multiple generations of Muckleroys grew up attending the Fort Worth church.

"Zach was not only a member of the congregation but a friend as well. I love that family. Those kids are amazing. Lauren is a fighter," the Rev. Peterman said.

Investigators said the three-car crash took place in Blanco County near Johnson City off Highway 281. Four of the six people involved died.

The name of the fourth victim has not yet been released.

Peterman said he’s been receiving constant updates on Lauren Muckleroy's condition.

Featured article

She has undergone multiple surgeries and has been awake at times. But she is now without her husband and two children.

"She’s aware that she lost her family. You can only imagine how hard that must be," he said.

Zach Muckleroy was known as a pillar of the Fort Worth community.

He took over as CEO of his family’s business – Muckleroy and Falls Construction Company – three years ago.

He graduated from TCU and played for the Horned Frogs football team in 1998.

"He was one of those guys that everybody knew and loved. I never heard a person say a negative word about him in any way, shape, or form. Not just him, his entire family," Peterson said.

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson offered his condolences on social media, writing that Muckleroy was a great Horned Frog, husband, dad, and friend.