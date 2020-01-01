Movement to save Children’s hospital trains gains steam

A movement to try to save the trains at Children’s Health Dallas is growing.

The hospital is planning to put a Starbucks where the trains are now. But more than 5,700 people have signed two petitions hoping to change the minds of hospital administrators about the beloved display.

Children’s employees received an email Wednesday announcing a “last ride” ceremony on Jan. 24. The hospital will say farewell to the trainscape in late January.

But thousands of patients and their parents who just learned about the plans are hoping it’s not too late to apply the brakes.

“It’s just something magical about it, a safe place to go,” said Pat Satterwhite, a retired hematology oncology nurse.

Satterwhite watched the display go up in 1989. She knows the big impact the tiny trains have made in the lives of sick children and their families. Even though it has no electronic screens to touch, she said it continues to delight patients now.

When she learned of the hospital’s plans to take down the display to make room for a Starbucks, it struck a nerve.

“Kids don’t drink coffee. It’s a children’s hospital,” she said.

Satterwhite spread the word. Then a former patient and a parent started separate petitions to “Save the Trains at Children’s” and thousands got on board.

But Wednesday the hospital released additional plans and renderings for the space.

“We plan to incorporate an extended outdoor courtyard, respite area and playground, as well as an all-abilities indoor kids’ area that will be open 24/7, year-round – along with a full-service Starbucks store and other potential family amenities,” Children’s said in an email to employees.

“Someone said you get revenue from Starbucks. You don't get revenue from the trains. True, but do you need that revenue? Is it not more important to take care of the kids and find another way to get revenue?” Satterwhite asked.

She wonders how some of the hospital’s sickest patients will be able to enjoy a new playground.

“If you’re tied to an IV pole, it’s hard to climb on the slide. This is something any kid can do. Wheelchair, stretcher... they can go down and look and watch,” she said. “I want to say, ‘Please reconsider. Ask the patients. Ask the parents.’”

A spokesman said Children’s Health is not making any comment about the plans until Thursday.

The email to employees said the hospital is working to determine if the trains or elements of the trainscape can be donated to the community.