Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash

A motorcyclist was killed after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon in Arlington.

According to police, the wreck happened just before 4 p.m., at the intersection of Watson Road and Division Street.

Investigators found that a motorcyclist in his late 20s was westbound in the 2500 block of Division St., when the driver of a sedan heading eastbound was turning onto Watson Rd.

During the turn, police say the motorcyclist hit the turning sedan, and was thrown from his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

There were two people inside the sedan, and police say they are cooperating.

The investigation into this crash is continuing, but police say they haven’t ruled out speed as a possible factor in the crash.