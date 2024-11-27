Motorcyclist hits police car on Dallas highway

A motorcyclist collided with a Dallas police squad car Tuesday night.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of North Central Expressway near Lovers Lane and Greenville Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. The officer in the police car was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.