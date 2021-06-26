Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas County

By FOX 4 Staff
Dallas County
DALLAS - There was deadly crash involving a motorcyclist early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m., when Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20, near the Cedar Ridge Drive exit. 

When first responders arrived, they found a 44-year-old man dead on the interstate. 

Investigators found the motorcyclist crashed after losing control.

Several lanes of I-20 in were shut down for about three hours while investigators collected evidence in the case.