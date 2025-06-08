Motorcyclist dies fleeing Grand Prairie police; stolen bike and narcotics found

article

The Brief A motorcyclist died in Grand Prairie yesterday after crashing while fleeing police. The motorcycle was reported stolen, and suspected narcotics were found at the scene. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.



The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred yesterday on Friday, June 6.

What we know:

At the 800 block of South Belt Line Road at approximately 4:00 p.m., a Grand Prairie Police Officer initiated a traffic stop of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle not displaying a license plate.

As the officer was contacting the rider, he fled at a high rate of speed and was able to elude the officer.

As the officer checked the area, he located the rider at South Belt Line and Wheat Hill Drive where the rider failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the motorcycle.

The rider was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Officers determined that the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen, and a quantity of suspected narcotics were also located with the motorcycle.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin is notified.

This collision remains under investigation.