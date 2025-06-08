Motorcyclist dies fleeing Grand Prairie police; stolen bike and narcotics found
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred yesterday on Friday, June 6.
What we know:
At the 800 block of South Belt Line Road at approximately 4:00 p.m., a Grand Prairie Police Officer initiated a traffic stop of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle not displaying a license plate.
As the officer was contacting the rider, he fled at a high rate of speed and was able to elude the officer.
As the officer checked the area, he located the rider at South Belt Line and Wheat Hill Drive where the rider failed to negotiate a curve and crashed the motorcycle.
The rider was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
Officers determined that the Harley-Davidson motorcycle was stolen, and a quantity of suspected narcotics were also located with the motorcycle.
What's next:
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin is notified.
This collision remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.