Motorcyclist dies in Dallas crash Sunday morning

The Dallas Police Department was called to a crash just after 4:30 a.m. in the Red Bird area of Dallas on Sunday.

When officers arrived in the 500 block of E. Redbird Lane, they found the driver of the motorcycle died on the scene.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling eastbound approaching S. Cockrell Hill Road when the driver lost control and crashed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released.