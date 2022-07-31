Motorcyclist crashes after being shot by motorist on North Texas highway

article

A man was flown to a Fort Worth hospital after being shot while riding a motorcycle along Highway 199 in Azle Sunday afternoon.

This happened just before 12:30 p.m., when authorities were called about a crash and shots fired in the eastbound lanes in the 1400 block of Hwy 199. Azle police and fire crews responded to the scene.

Officers found a man lying in the roadway. First responders provided medical treatment, and he was flown by CareFlight to a Fort Worth hospital. His condition was not released.

Investigators found that he was riding a motorcycle, when he was shot by another motorist.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Azle PD Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.