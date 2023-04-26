Motorcyclist arrested after high-speed chase in Grand Prairie

article

One person is facing criminal charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Grand Prairie.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said officers tried to pull over a motorcyclist around midnight Tuesday.

The rider took off heading east on Davis Street toward Walton Walker Boulevard.

During the chase, the motorcyclist drove into the westbound lanes against oncoming traffic.

Featured article

The motorcycle ended up colliding with a vehicle on the Walton Walker frontage road.

Officers took the motorcyclist into custody for evading arrest. Their name has not yet been released.

The driver in the other car was not hurt.