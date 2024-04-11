Motorcycle rider killed in Northlake crash Thursday morning

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in the Denton County city of Northlake on Thursday morning.

Northlake police say the crash happened at 6:34 a.m. at the intersection of FM 1171 and Cleveland Gibbs Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling west on 1171 when it collided with a Honda Civic that was turning left and traveling north at Cleveland Gibbs Road.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The three people inside the Honda were not injured.

The road was shut down for investigators and reopened around 10 a.m.

Police say it is too early to determine the cause of the accident.