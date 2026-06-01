Motorcycle passenger killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash
article
DALLAS - The passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas over the weekend.
What we know:
The fatal crash happened on Sunday afternoon on the Woodall Rodger Freeway at Stemmons Freeway.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was a passenger on a motorcycle and fell off the bike.
The victim was then struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the hit-and-run driver.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.