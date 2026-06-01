Motorcycle passenger killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash

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The Brief A motorcycle passenger died Sunday afternoon after falling off the bike and being struck by a vehicle on the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas. The vehicle that struck the passenger fled the scene immediately following the incident. Investigators have not yet released the victim's identity and are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.



The passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas over the weekend.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened on Sunday afternoon on the Woodall Rodger Freeway at Stemmons Freeway.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was a passenger on a motorcycle and fell off the bike.

The victim was then struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the hit-and-run driver.