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Motorcycle passenger killed in Dallas hit-and-run crash

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Updated  June 1, 2026 8:15 AM CDT
Dallas County
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A motorcycle passenger died Sunday afternoon after falling off the bike and being struck by a vehicle on the Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas.
    • The vehicle that struck the passenger fled the scene immediately following the incident.
    • Investigators have not yet released the victim's identity and are still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

DALLAS - The passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Dallas over the weekend.

What we know:

The fatal crash happened on Sunday afternoon on the Woodall Rodger Freeway at Stemmons Freeway.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said the victim was a passenger on a motorcycle and fell off the bike.

The victim was then struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The sheriff’s office is still working to identify the hit-and-run driver.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Dallas CountyTrafficCrime and Public Safety