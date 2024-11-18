Unique Thanksgiving dish: Motor City Pizza's Thanksgiving pizza recipe

Ingredients:

8x10 Detroit Style dough, risen 1/2 to 2/3 up the pan, with cheese spread all the way to the edge of the pan.

The following, layered, in order. on top of cheesed dough8oz fresh roasted turkey4oz sliced sweet potato4oz dressing3 oz green beans

Directions:

1. Bake at 475 degrees for 25 minutes, or until the bottom is nicely brown and dough is cooked through.

2. After baked, cut in four slices, top with 3oz of gravy across both sides (6oz total)

3. Sprinkle crispy fried onions generously and evenly across the top and finish with 4 dollops of cranberry sauce