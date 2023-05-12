Single mothers pampered with Mother's Day spa day and makeover giveaway

article

In honor of Mother's Day, five lucky single mothers got a spa day and makeover in Downtown Dallas Wednesday thanks to local businesses.

In April, Shear Diva Artistry Salon and Spa's asked people on social media to nominate a hard-working single mother who deserved to be pampered and given a makeover.

READ MORE: Americans plan to spend 24% less on Mother’s Day this year due to inflation

"I want these moms to walk away feeling valued. Feeling empowered. Feeling appreciated and loved," said Adrienne Lister, Founder and CEO of Shear Diva Artistry. "I want them to know that every second, every moment that they have put into their family, their livelihood has been worth it."

Five mothers were selected, each with a story to tell.

A FOX 4 viewer captured the images of Candice Cotton when she learned that she would be pampered, she collapsed to the floor.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Candice Cotton collapsed to the ground after learning she was getting a special spa day.

Cotton is a recovering drug addict who worked to stay clean for her children and break the drug addiction cycle in her family.

"Today is all about me. It's been a long time coming," said Cotton. "Not too long ago, I wasn't in a place to receive such a blessing. I had an addiction that I had suffered for years, and it controlled every aspect of my life."

Another mother gave up her apartment to move in with her grandmother to help provide for her three children.

A third mother is in a battle with leukemia and receiving stem cell treatments while working to help pay her daughter's college tuition.

A fourth mother was nominated by her own mother for her perseverance. She balanced two jobs and nursing school while trying to raise her son.

The fifth mother works at Shear Diva Artistry. She is the mother of four daughters, one of whom recently had brain surgery. The staff member travels two hours each day to work from Temple, where her daughter is currently recovering from her procedure.

Related article

Each mother got a new outfit, gifts from sponsors and a $1,000 check.

"Just the way they are making me feel, I mean, yesterday wasn't an easy day and the day before that wasn't easy day, but guess what today is a great day. So it makes all the bad days worth it," Cotton said.