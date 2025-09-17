Mother demands answers after she says special needs son was abused by Farmersville ISD teacher

The Brief A Farmersville ISD mother is seeking justice after she says a teacher abused her special-needs son. Surveillance video shows the teacher picking up the boy and throwing him to the ground after he threw a ball. Police did not file charges, but the case was referred to municipal court as a Class C misdemeanor assault.



A mom’s desperate plea to a local school district after she says her special needs son was abused by his teacher.

FOX 4 received a 12-minute video that shows what happened inside a Farmersville ISD special-needs classroom where a teacher is accused of abusing a student.

Local perspective:

On August 15, Montana Williams noticed almost immediately that something was wrong with her son Bobby Jaxx, a special needs student at Farmersville ISD.

Williams immediately contacted his school, who confirmed that there had been an incident.

This is surveillance footage from inside the classroom on that day.

FOX 4 is not naming the teacher because she has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

The video shows her picking up the boy after he threw a ball at her. She carries him across the room as he screams that she’s hurting him. She tosses him on the ground, and he continues to cry.

What they're saying:

Farmsville ISD says the teacher acted outside the district’s established standard and was immediately suspended. The teacher quit before the board could make a decision on her employment. The district also alerted child protective services, the Texas Education Agency, and law enforcement after the incident occurred.

The district says special education teachers get extra training in crisis prevention and intervention as well as de-escalation strategies.

"That day, he didn't talk a whole lot. I think he was still just trying to figure out what happened himself. But he said concerning things like, I'm so sorry. She squeezed me so hard I couldn’t breathe," said Williams.

Montana says that’s not enough, and her son is no longer enrolled at Farmersville ISD.

"Yeah, and we, I, as his mother, as his advocate, through his whole life, have always fought for him. I took the necessary steps to make sure that he had an IEP, a BIP, which is a behavioral intervention plan. I did what I was supposed to do as a mother, and I trusted them to put these policies in place and follow them," said Williams.

"They need to do something because clearly the policies they have in place, if they were actively practiced, this wouldn't have happened, but their school policies were not being followed, and that falls on the district."

What's next:

Farmersville police say they did not file charges because the incident did not rise to the level of a class b misdemeanor or more serious charge.

Police say they referred it to the municipal court as a class c misdemeanor assault case.