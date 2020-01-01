Mother, daughter shot through back window of Houston home

article

Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a mother and injured her daughter at a home in southwest Houston.

The shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Lazy Ridge Road.

Authorities arrived to find a mother and her adult daughter shot inside the house. The mother was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The daughter was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A 1-year-old baby was also in the home, but she was not harmed.

Police say the victims were in the living room when a suspect shot them through a back window.

According to investigators, it is believed the shooting stemmed from a recent altercation between the younger woman and her ex-boyfriend.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.