Motel security guard kills man after altercation in Northwest Dallas

A motel security guard shot and killed a man after an altercation in northwest Dallas early Monday, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting at Motel 6 on Forest Lane just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound outside the motel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northwest Dallas Motel 6 shooting

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the man and the security guard.

Police are working to determine what led to the confrontation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not said whether the man was armed or if the security guard will face charges.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the security guard.