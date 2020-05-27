Most North Texas water parks plan to reopen May 29

article

Water parks around North Texas are preparing to reopen on Friday with new rules in an effort to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The parks are allowed to reopen at limited capacity after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Tuesday allowing the venues to do so.

Hawaiian Falls, with four area locations, said safety protocols include all employees being required to wear masks and a six foot distance required for seating and people waiting in lines.

Epic Waters in Grand Prairie is limiting the number of guests allowed inside and suggest for season ticket holders to make reservations before coming to the park. All guests will be asked if they feel sick or if they have been in contact with anyone tested positive for COVID-19. If turned away any purchased tickets can be switched to a different day. Epic Waters recommends wearing shoes and masks, but doesn’t recommend swimming with the mask on.

NRH2O Family Water Park is waiting to open on Monday, June 15. The park has not listed out specific guidelines, but stated in a Facebook post that they have updated their safety and cleaning protocols.

All of the parks are encouraging cashless payments, to minimize interactions between staff and customers.

The biggest park in the area, Hurricane Harbor in Arlington, has not announced its opening date yet.